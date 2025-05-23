Vijay Sethupathi’s latest Tamil heist comedy drama, Ace, has finally hit the theaters and quickly become a hot topic on Twitter. The film, set in Malaysia, blends action, humor, and romance into a colorful and entertaining package. Fans are praising its fun vibe and lead performances, while others are pointing out flaws in the story. So, what is the real buzz about Ace? Let’s dive into the Twitter reviews.

Ace: Netizen’s Reactions

Many Twitter users are calling Ace a fun watch, especially because of the chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu. Their comic timing and energy seem to be the highlight of the movie.

One X user tweeted in Tamil, which roughly translates to, “#ACEReview, Heist Comedy Thriller, ratings 3.25/5 – Story: The hero goes to Malaysia for work… There, he sees the heroine living opposite his house and immediately feels attracted to her… At that time, the hero causes a small problem for the heroine, and when the hero tries to fix it, it leads to a big problem… The central theme of all this is money… That is the rest of the story of the film.”

Another user wrote, “#ACE mindless conveniently written heist movie which might make you laugh at few places. The movie follows the Junga style. Liked the BGM of sam cs. Watchable.”

#ACE mindless conveniently written heist movie which might make you laugh at few places. Movie follows the Junga style . Liked the BGM of sam cs. Watchable. — KARTHIK (@get2karthik) May 23, 2025

Fans appreciated the quirky plot where an unknown man lands in Malaysia, misleading the police and loan sharks during a chaotic heist. A third user praised the lead duo and the story’s cleverness, “#ACE Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu carried the movie entirely. It was funny and intelligent about how an unknown land in Malaysia and pulls off a chaotic heist by misleading police and loan sharks. It has good chances to get a sequel. Rukmini was cute and so was their love story.”

#ACE Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu carried the movie entirely. It was funny and intelligent about how an unknown lands in Malaysia and pulls off a chaotic heist by misleading police and loan sharks. It has good chances to get a sequel.Rukmini was cute and so was their love story — Procrastinator (@BagaCoolAipoyam) May 23, 2025

Another Tamil user commented, which roughly translates to, “#ACE movie is very good. There are many twists & turns in the screenplay, action scenes will surprise you. Never seen such an epic movie in Tamil cinema before. Ratings: 5 Star, BlockBuster Loading #VijaySethupathi #RukminiVasanth.”

Another fan also praised Rukmini and praised her Tamil debut:

#ACEFDFS – only for @rukminitweets 🌟

Fell in love with her #SaptaSagaradaacheEllo and been waiting for her Tamil debut.

Kollywood, get ready – Queen has entered! 👑💥💥

Thalaivi entry in Kollywood from today! 🔥✨🎆🧨

Welcome to Tamil cinema, @rukminitweets ❤️ You’ll #ACE it! 💫 pic.twitter.com/DuxLNV7Guj — Loving Rukmini ❤️ (@loving_rukmini) May 23, 2025

Ace: Final Word

Ace is the kind of film that works best if you walk in expecting a wild, fun-filled ride rather than a tight, gripping thriller. Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu deliver on humor and charm, while Rukmini Vasanth adds a sweet touch of romance. Though the writing may feel simple to some, Ace knows its strengths and plays to them.

If you’re up for some laughs, action, and a light-hearted watch this weekend, Ace could be just the film for you!

