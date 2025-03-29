After making audiences laugh in theatres, Yogi Babu and Manikandan’s comedy-drama Leg Piece is now set to entertain viewers on OTT. The film, known for its hilarious sequences and engaging performances, has officially locked its streaming release.

Directed by Srinath Alnath, Leg Piece brings a mix of humor, emotions, and unexpected twists, making it a must-watch for fans of lighthearted cinema. If you missed it in theatres, the digital release ensures you can enjoy the laughter at your convenience.

Where To Watch Leg Piece Online?

Fans waiting for the film’s OTT debut can rejoice; Leg Piece is all set for streaming on Tentkotta. The announcement post on X (Twitter) reads, “Non-stop laughter guaranteed. The ultimate fun-filled comedy gang on the way, #LegPiece streaming from this week on #Tentkotta.”

The film will premiere online this week, allowing audiences to watch it from the comfort of their homes. However, the platform has not revealed an exact date, so fans can stay tuned for further updates.

Considering Yogi Babu’s popularity and Manikandan’s effortless screen presence, the movie is expected to trend on the platform. If you love fun-filled entertainers with witty dialogues, this one should be on your watchlist.

About the Leg Piece Movie

The much-anticipated comedy Leg Piece hit theaters on March 7, 2025, and received a mostly positive response from audiences. Despite its 2-hour, 5-minute runtime, the film has impressed viewers, earning an exceptional IMDb rating of 9.7/10.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, V.T.V Ganesh, Ravi Mariya, Mottai Rajendran, Karunakaran, Ramesh Tilak, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, Saravana Subbiah, G.Marimuthu, Chaams, Madhusudhan Rao, Srinath, and Manikandan, among others. On the technical front, Bjorn Surrao composed the music, and Masani handled the cinematography.

Leg Piece explores the story of four strangers who all became millionaires overnight. The film comically follows their adjustments as they learn about life far removed from their former struggle in lowly paid jobs. Just when everything seems to fall into place, the climax takes a wild turn, making their fortune something that never was—a sudden mess for their hopes and dreams.

Check out the trailer of Leg Piece below:

