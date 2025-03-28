Mad Square has finally hit the big screens, and social media is buzzing with reactions. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film stars Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles. While the first half has impressed audiences with its hilarious sequences, the second half has sparked debates among cinephiles.

Twitter is flooded with reactions, with many praising the film’s humor and performances. However, some viewers feel that the latter part of the film takes a detour that doesn’t match the engaging start.

Mad Square Twitter Reactions:

Let’s take a look at what netizens are saying about Mad Square:

One Twitter user praised the film, calling it “madness overloaded.” He briefly shared his experience after watching the movie and rated it 3 out of 5. Part of his tweet reads: “Mad Square is a lighthearted comedy that focuses purely on fun, leaving logic at the door. The first half is packed with well-executed humor and entertaining scenes, making for an engaging watch. However, the second half doesn’t quite match the energy and impact of the first.”

Another user wrote, “#MAD2 Very good first half. The director infused comedy in every scene. The entire marriage sequence, which lasts for 30 minutes, is a LAUGH RIOT. All the actors did well, but it is #LADDU who steals the show in the first half. Waiting for the second half.”

A third user found the film enjoyable and commented, “#MADSquare is good film. One time worthhh watchable in theaters. @kalyanshankar23 good execution @vamsi84memu petinna money maku. worth anipencheyylachesaruuuu. @SitharaEnts most successful production house.”

However, not everyone was impressed. A disappointed viewer wrote, “Except first 40 mins , Nothing worked after that. Complete chaos. Swathi Reddy song is good. Other 3 songs is not upto the mark.”

#MadSquare: Madness Overloaded Mad Square is a lighthearted comedy that focuses purely on fun, leaving logic at the door. The first half is packed with well-executed humor and entertaining scenes, making for an engaging watch. However, the second half doesn’t quite match the… — Chay Reviews (@chay_reviews) March 28, 2025

#MAD2 Very good first half. The director infused comedy in every scene. The entire marriage sequence which lasts for 30 minutes is a LAUGH RIOT.

All the actors did well but it is #LADDU who steals the show in first half. Waiting for second half!#MADSquare #NagaVamsi #L2E #MAD pic.twitter.com/q1ADHJuKdW — IndianCinemaLover (@Vishwa0911) March 28, 2025

#MADSquare is good film

One time worthhh watchable in theaters 💯😅@kalyanshankar23 good excution @vamsi84 memu petinna money maku 💯 worth anipencheyylachesaruuuu @SitharaEnts most successful production house 🔥💯

Mad³ rachhaaa leppudhammmmm 🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/RuYPLYe8ju — 𝙐𝙙𝙖𝙮❤️‍🔥 (@PRabby86155) March 28, 2025

Except first 40 mins , Nothing worked after that 🤦🏻😤🙏😭🫠 Complete chaos 🙏 Swathi Reddy song is good👍🏻 Other 3 songs 👎👎👎 #MadSquare #MadSquareReview — 🐅NATION (@iPACTweetz) March 28, 2025

Mad Square: Watch Or Not?

Despite the mixed reactions, Mad Square has opened to promising numbers at the box office. The film’s appeal lies in its lighthearted approach, and with positive word of mouth, it may perform well in the coming days. So, if you’re in for a fun-filled ride with a few bumps along the way, Mad Square might just be the weekend entertainer you’re looking for.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: L2: Empuraan: Mohanlal & Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Faces Major Setback As Film Leaks Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News