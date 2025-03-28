Rishab Shetty is one of the most popular and well-known actor-directors from Kannada cinema. He achieved pan-Indian recognition with his Kantara (2022). A prequel to that film, Kantara: Chapter 1, is in the works. As of now, the film is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Mohanlal has a history of playing cameo roles and even full-length roles in movies outside his home market. In April 2024, there were rumors that Rishab and Mohanlal were meeting to discuss a role for Mohanlal in Kantara: Chapter 1 as Rishab Shetty’s father.

So, when Mohanlal went to Bengaluru to promote L2: Empuraan, the question arose whether he was in Kantara: Chapter 1 or not. As per OTTPlay, the actor confirmed that, as of now, he is not part of the film by saying, “Please ask them to put me in Kantara 2. Give me a role. I am not a bad actor, I think.” He confirmed one thing by saying this: Mohanlal would like to play a character in Kantara: Chapter 1.

But now, the possibility of that happening is next to nonexistent because production is in its final stages, and Mohanlal has a busy schedule, making it challenging to find time. It’s not impossible, but it’s improbable. Mohanlal could make an appearance in the next installment of the Kantara franchise.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Keerthy Suresh Eyes Telugu Comeback With ‘Rowdy Janardhana’ Opposite Vijay Deverakonda?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News