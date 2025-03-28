Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with three projects in the pipeline, one of which is from the producer Dil Raju. Rowdy Janardhana is the title of this film, which was recently leaked by the producer himself. The film, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, has politics as its main background.

The team is wrapping up the cast, and initially, there is the news about Rukmini Vasanth playing the leading lady in the film. But recently, news about signing NTRNeel and being unable to take up any other movies has been doing rounds. We have learned that Rukmini is not part of this film anymore. “We approached Keerthy Suresh recently, and she said yes. All the formalities have been finished, and the shoot is likely to start in May,” said the production manager.

Also, as per IdleBrain, Keerthy has shown interest in working with Vijay. In the film, she will learn the Godavari dialect.

They worked for Mahanati earlier together but did not share the screenpace.

Keerthy, eagerly awaiting a big return in Telugu cinema following a series of failures, was blown away by the script and gave a thumbs-up for joining the movie instantly. The announcement will follow shortly.

Being bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film’s shoot will be initiated later this year. At the same time, Vijay has also joined a periodic drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Vijay is set to shoot both films concurrently, keeping the audience eagerly awaiting back-to-back releases.

With Rowdy Janardhana looking like a promising rural political thriller and Keerthy Suresh’s comeback to Telugu cinema, this movie is already creating huge expectations among viewers.

Vijay is busy filming his next action-filled movie, Kingdom, previously known as VD12. The film’s tagline is: “From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.”

While the teaser keeps the storyline under wraps, it hints at themes of conflict, destiny, and redemption, which hits theaters on May 30th.

