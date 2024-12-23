Keerthy Suresh has been gaining noteworthy popularity over the past few months. Earlier, the South actress made headlines for lending her voice in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Shortly after, she was cast opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John.

She officially married Antony Thattil recently, and pictures of Keerthy’s dream wedding have won everyone’s hearts. However, speculation has sparked about whether the 32-year-old actress might be planning to quit acting following her marriage.

Which Report Sparked The Rumor About Keerthy Suresh’s Future Following Marriage?

According to Pinkvilla, a report from an unverified source making the rounds on social media sparked speculation about Keerthy Suresh stepping away from movies in the near future. This assumption arises from the fact that the Baby John actress has not been signing any new projects.

It has been revealed that she has only two films in her lineup: Revolver Rita and Kannivedi. This development has fueled rumors that the South star might quit acting following her recent marriage.

Has Keerthy Suresh Reacted To This Stepping-Down News Yet?

As of now, Keerthy Suresh has not reacted to the speculation. Moreover, since this news source is unverified, it lacks reliability. We will have to wait until a credible source, or Keerthy addresses the concern. On another note, the actress’s marriage was celebrated in both a traditional Hindu ceremony and a white Christian wedding.

Keerthy Suresh Set For His Bollywood Debut In Varun Dhawan’s Baby John

On December 25, 2024, the 32-year-old star is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan. Keerthy Suresh plays a prominent role in the film Baby John, which draws inspiration from Vijay’s Thalapathy Theri.

There is a significant buzz surrounding Baby John, and fans are eagerly anticipating Keerthy’s massive Bollywood debut with this movie.

