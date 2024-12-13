Actress Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her longtime beau, Anthony Thattil, in an intimate ceremony in Goa on Thursday (December 12). The couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps for several years. Here is all you need to know about the businessman and his whirlwind romance with Suresh.

Anthony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman who hails from Kochi. According to a news report in India Today, he owns a chain of restaurants in Kochi and also runs a couple of businesses in Chennai. Despite being in a relationship for over 15 years, Anthony managed to keep his relationship under wraps with Keerthy Suresh for many years. According to a news report in Filmibeat, Thattil’s net worth is around 150 crores.

Anthony Thattil’s Romance With Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil’s endearing love story began when the Mahanati actress was still in school, around 2008 to 2009. Thattil was about to start college during that time. While they managed to keep their relationship under wraps for many years, they made their relationship official on social media in November this year to celebrate 15 years of togetherness.

Their wedding in Goa was an intimate affair with only their close family and friends in attendance. Superstar Thalapathy Vijay was one of the biggies from the industry who attended their wedding. According to Filmibeat, Keerthy Suresh’s net worth is around 41 crores. The couple’s combined net worth is reportedly 191 crores.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the film Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is an adaptation of the 2016 film Theri. The movie has been directed by Kalees and has been penned by Atlee. The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

