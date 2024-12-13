Mukesh Khanna recently stirred a discussion about who could play Shaktimaan in the reboot film, and now he has picked Allu Arjun as the ultimate choice. Though he clarifies that he is not committing something, he can only suggest the same to the producers.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the superstar discussed the pros and cons of Pushpa 2. He even compared the filmmaking styles in South and Bollywood, asking Bollywood makers to learn a thing or two from the South.

Allu Arjun As New Shaktimaan?

Talking about how apt Allu Arjun could be to play Shaktimaan, the actor said, “Main commit nahi kar raha hun, bol bhi nahi raha hun, judge bhi nahi kar raha hun lekin Shaktimaan ban sakta hai ye. Real life mein bhi acchi look hai acchi height hai, sirf usko isme villain bana ke rakha hai. Inke baare mein kaha jaa sakta hai, socha jaa sakta hai ki inko lo. Iske chehre pe Shaktimaan laaya jaa sakta hai.”

Why Does Pushpa 2 Sail?

In his video, Khanna also discussed why Pushpa 2 is working amongst the audience. He discussed, “Film sirf paisa phenkne se nahi banti. Jitna bhi paisa lagaya gaya hai, ek ek paisa dikhta hai. Main tareef karunga Pushpa 2 ki, from the first frame, every frame speaks they have done a good job. When you have conviction in yourself, you convince the audience itself. Forget the logic, frame mein dikhta hai mindblowing.”

Bollywood Should Learn From South

Mukesh Khanna slammed Bollywood filmmakers and stars for bringing subpar content and blamed the star fees for the same. He said, “Bollywood waalon ko kahunga ki kuch seekho South se. Ab aap kahoge unke paas paisa hai, hamare paas paisa nahi. Aapke paas bhi bahut paisa.”

He further asserted, “South waale sochte hain aur planning karte hain. Usme aisa nahi hai ki poora hero hi paise leke chala jaaye. Hamare yahan 150 crore ki film mein 60 crore to hero hi leke chala jaata hai. Yahan par 60 se bhi zyada leta hoga jo bada actor hai. To kahin na kahin, lo paise aap lekin agar aap ki film nahi chali to agli baar aap wo paise kam kariye. Aapki teen filmein flop hain phir bhi aap 90 crore maangte ho. 60 crore hero ko dete ho to writer ko 30 crore dijiye aap.”

Message To The South

Mukesh Khanna did not hesitate to point out what was wrong with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 as well. The actor said, “Chandan ki taskari ko glamorize kar diya hai. Aap message kya de rahe hain. Is film ka message kya hai? Aap chaaho to chandan ki taskari kar sakte ho aur chaaho to police ko bhi gira sakte ho. South waalon ko kahunga ki is tarah ka negative glamorization mat kariye for a hit. For the youth of today.”

For the unversed, Pushpa 2 is a rage at the box office. The film has earned 1000+ crore worldwide, 400+ crore in Hindi and 700+ crore in India.

