Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office: Crushes Shah Rukh Khan's 452 Days Old Jawan Record

Pushpa 2 has made an unbelievable and swift success at the Hindi box office with taking an entry to the 400 crore club in just 7 days making history. The film in 7 days stands at 406.5 crore total collection. In fact, the film, in seven days, has broken another prestigious record.

Fastest 400 Crore Film – Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2’s Hindi version is now the fastest Hindi film to cross the 400 crore club. To claim this record, the film has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which was the fastest 400 crore film to date.

Jawan took 11 days to reach the 400 crore club and has been owning this record for 452 days. But after 452 days, Allu Arjun arrived to destroy this record with such ease that everyone was shell-shocked!

Here are the number of days Bollywood biggies took to enter the 400 crore club.

Jawan: 11 Days

Animal: 11 Days

Pathaan: 12 Days

Stree 2: 12 Days

Gadar 2: 12 Days

Baahubali 2 : 15 Days

KGF: Chapter 2: 23 Days

Allu Arjun’s Next Record

Allu Arjun’s next record would be surpassing Baahubali 2’s 511 crore to become the highest-grossing South Indian dubbed Hindi film. In doing so, Allu Arjun would also cross KGF: Chapter 2‘s 434.62 crore, claiming the record of the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Indian film post-COVID.

Will Pushpa 2 Turn HGOTY?

It would be interesting to see if Pushpa 2 turns the highest Hindi grosser of the year 2024, surpassing Stree 2 earned 627.50 crore at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

