Pushpa 2 Box Office: Might Ruin Prabhas's 1886 Days Old Kingdom This Weekend

Believe it or not, Pushpa 2 is just 3 days away from rewriting the history of Indian Cinema at the box office. The film stands at a total of 699.25 crore in seven days! It is racing towards the history of entering the 1000 crore club before the second weekend ends.

In seven days, the film stands at almost 700 crore, which means it has earned an average of 100 crore per day at the box office. The numbers would gear up yet again with the upcoming weekend, and we never know how loud they will roar.

Pushpa 2 – Highest-Grossing Film Of Indian Cinema

Pushpa 2 is currently on the way to becoming the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema. The crown currently is with Baahubali 2 with a box office collection of 1031 crore. And as Allu Arjun races towards 1000 crore net in India, it is ready to change the history!

Baahubali 2 Ruling Since 1886 Days

Prabhas has been ruling the kingdom of the all-time highest-grossing Indian films at the box office, with Baahubali 2 sitting on the throne with 1031 crore. Now, Allu Arjun is all set to smash this record and rightfully claim the throne with Pushpa 2.

Only Record Of Indian Cinema

Baahubali 2, with a lifetime collection of 1031 crore net in India, is the only film of Indian Cinema to score 1000+ crore lifetime earnings. Pushpa 2 would break this monopoly after 7 long years!

Fourth Highest-Grossing Film

Currently, Pushpa 2 is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time with 699.25 crore. It sits at number 4 behind Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. It has already surpassed Animal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Stree 2 on this list.

Waiting for the upcoming weekend to witness the most glorious event in Box Office history.

