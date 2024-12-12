Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 continues its rampage mode at the Indian box office. It is close to touching 700 crores, that too within a week of its theatrical release. The action thriller is now on its way to achieving the highest footfalls of 2024 in India. Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Pushpa 2 footfalls in India

In only 6 days, Pushpa 2: The Rule has registered footfalls of over 3 crores in India. Despite regular working days, the occupancies throughout the day are commendable. With such humungous figures, Allu Arjun starrer has left behind other biggies like The Greatest Of All Time, HanuMan, and Singham Again, among many others.

Take a look at the Top 5 footfalls of 2024 in India below:

Kalki 2898 AD: 3.30 crores Stree 2: 3.20 crores Pushpa 2: 3 crores+ HanuMan: 1.44 crores+ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 1.20 crores (approx); Singham Again: 1.20 crores (approx); Fighter: 1.20 crores

Inches away from the #1 spot

Pushpa 2 has completed a week at the Indian box office on a thunderous note. There is a long way to go, and Allu Arjun starrer will enjoy benefits with no big release in the coming weeks before Christmas. It only needs ticket sales worth 0.30 crores more to beat Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD and achieve the #1 position. That mark will be comfortably achieved in the coming days.

In fact, predictions suggest that Sukumar‘s directorial could hit the 5 crore mark in footfalls if it continues its strong hold in theatres.

Box Office Collection

The action thriller has made a box office collection of 699.25 crores in the domestic market. It is officially the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Pushpa 2 is now competing against RRR (772 crores) for the third spot in the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ramayana Controversies: 7 Big Scandals From Sai Pallavi’s Anger On “Fabricated Lies” To Kareena Kapoor’s 12 Crore Salary & Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘No Alcohol’ Diet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News