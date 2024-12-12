After Pushpa 2, Sukumar To Take A Break Before His Next?

Sukumar, the sensational director of Pushpa 2, has been the talk of the town, and his fans are eager to know which project he will be working on next. Sukumar has worked on Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule for six long years, and now it is time for him to start working on his next much-anticipated film.

But as he is not in a rush, the director is said to be going on a big break for some time. His hard work struck gold, and Pushpa put him in a top position where he was one of the most prominent directors in Indian cinema.

Sukumar is all set to go on a holiday with his family, who have missed their quality time with him. It is widely known that the director has already announced his next film with Ram Charan after collaborating with the star in the blockbuster film Rangasthalam, which worked wonders for both Ram Charan and Sukumar. Still, it will take some time to start the proceedings. Rangasthalam went on to be one of the masterpieces of Tollywood, and it is a genre that Ram Charan hasn’t tried before, making him the right choice for the role. Samantha played the leading lady in this film.

Ram Charan’s next movie is with Buchi Babu, so the star will be working on that film for all of 2025. Director Sukumar will be on a big break and is likely to start work on Ramcharan’s project in the second half of 2025 after the break. The film is expected to go on set in 2026.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next film, Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film is slated for release on January 10 and features Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Dil Raju produced the film, which also stars Anjali, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and others in pivotal roles. Thaman composed the music for the film.

