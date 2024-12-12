Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Nitesh Tiwari’s epic has, unfortunately, been surrounded by many controversies. As Sai Pallavi quashed rumors around her alleged ‘non vegeterian’ diet, here is a list of 7 scandalous moments that has revolved around the epic mythological film:

Sai Pallavi slams rumors around her diet

Sai Pallavi, who is playing Lord Sita in Ramayana, took to her Twitter and slammed rumors that she stopped eating non-vegetarian food to prep for her role. She wrote, “Most of the times, almost every time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/fabricated lies/incorrect statements being spread with or without motives (God knows). But it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/announcements/cherish-able moments of my career!”

Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease;… https://t.co/XXKcpyUbEC — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) December 11, 2024

The actress mentioned in past interviews that she has always been vegetarian.

Kareena Kapoor demanding a 10 crore+ paycheck

There were strong rumors that Bebo had demanded a paycheck of 12 crores to play the role of Sita. Controversy erupted as her salary per film in 2022 was 6-8 crores. So, this was almost a 100-50% hike.

However, Kareena Kapoor Khan quashed rumors and clarified that she hasn’t been approached for the role. She told Zoom, “I don’t even know why I was put into that because I wasn’t the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don’t want to put anybody down because even they need stories. Every day, people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram, but I don’t know where it came from.”

Dipika Chikhlia’s reaction to Ramayana

As most know, Dipika Chikhlia played the iconic role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar‘s TV series Ramayan. The actress wasn’t very happy that Nitesh Tiwari was working on a film based on epic mythology.

She told India Today, “Honestly, I am quite disillusioned by people who keep making Ramayan because I don’t think you should be doing it. People are making a mess of it. I don’t think people should be making Ramayan again and again because every time they make it, they want to bring in something new; a new story, a new angle, a new look. There’s so much that one can talk about; unsung heroes who were valiant in history for freedom. Why only Ramayan?”

Interestingly, Dipika Chikhlia’s co-star Arun Govil is a part of Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s beef eating controversy

Since Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed to play Lord Ram in Ramayana, a video of him confessing his love for non-vegetarian food has repeatedly resurfaced on the internet. He said, “I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan.” The video has divided the internet, and many are against him being a part of Ramayana.

Mukesh Chhabra’s remarks on Ravana

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, casting director Mukesh Chhabra stirred a controversy with his remarks on Ravana. He said, “He was right in his own way. Yes, it was a war, and both sides believed they were on the right side. But ultimately, Raavan was driven by love. Both sides were driven by love.”

Mukesh received a lot of backlash on the internet over his remarks.

Sai Pallavi’s scandalous remarks on Indian army

#BoycottSaiPallavi was trending on Twitter/X earlier this year as Sai Pallavi’s old remarks on the Indian army went viral amid rumors around her Ramayana role. “People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don’t understand violence,” she had said in an interview, whose source has not been credited.

Legal complications!

Ramayana’s production company, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP, is reportedly involved in a legal battle with Prime Focus Technologies Limited. The entire issue is around the rights on the title “Project Ramayana.” Incomplete payments towards formalizing the agreement led to more conflicts. An unofficial confirmation on the matter is yet awaited.

More about Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is divided into two parts. As confirmed by producer Namit Malhotra, Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026 while Part 2 will come out on Diwali 2027. It is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a reported budget of 800 crores.

The ensemble cast will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey, among others.

