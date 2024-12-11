IMDb has finally shared the list of the top 10 popular films of 2024, and one gem on this list is Lakshya starrer Kill. The action film was a breath of fresh air, and it captivated the box office numbers and audiences on OTT.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the action film found the 8th spot in IMDb’s list of the Most Popular Movies of 2024. The film has been praised for many reasons, one of which is its stellar lead cast.

The action film took the Indian film industry by storm, receiving critical acclaim for never-seen-before action creating a John Wick kind of world offering an adrenaline rush none expected.

Here are three reasons why the film deserved the celebration and accolades, making it a must-watch.

The Action That Spoke Louder Than Words

The film broke away from the routing Bollywood action stunts that involve heroes flying in the air and placing punches accurately. It had two young men fight to kill each other and, in the process, get bloodily bruised. Something that was raw and real.

The Protagonist

Generally a Bollywood film, especially an action film has larger than life heroes beating the blue out of the villain but Kill simply had Lakshya peaking his skill set to deliver a performance very rustic and real. Of course he found a great support in the antagonist Raghav Juyal.

A Thick Narrative

Generally, action films fall short on the storyline but Kill boasted of a brilliant storyline – a narrative that was gripping enough to grab your attention for 2+ hours.

Interestingly, Kill surpassed Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again to occupy the 8th spot. The Cop Universe biggie that has been directed by one of the biggest directors of the country who is known for his action, took the 9th rank, a spot below Kill! Well, definitely calls for a celebration!

The film earned 24.95 crore at the box office and was a success story. If you haven’t watched it, the film is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

