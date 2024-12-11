Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar has been trending on Netflix for the second week without losing its rank for the second continuous week. In two weeks, the period drama has garnered a total of 11.7 million views on Netflix.

Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict Week 2

In the second week on Netflix, the film garnered a total of 6.6 million views against 16 million views, occupying the second spot in the list of top 10 Non-English films trending on Netflix globally.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 5.1 Million | Rank 2

Week 2: 6.6 Million | Rank 2

Dulquer Salmaan already registered the best debut week for a South Indian film with 5.1 million views in week 1, surpassing Kalki 2898 AD’s 4.5 million.

2nd Most-Viewed South Indian Film

In only two weeks, Lucky Baskhar is already the second most-viewed South Indian film on Netflix, surpassing Devara‘s 8.6 million views. Now, it would be very interesting to see if the film reaches Maharaja’s 19.7 million views, sticking to the top 10 in the upcoming weeks.

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 South Indian films streaming on Netflix in 2024.

Maharaja: 19.7 Million Lucky Baskhar: 11.7 Million Devara: 8.6 Million Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 8 Million Indian 2: 6.8 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 6.2 Million Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 5.3 Million Meiyazhagan: 4.7 Million Amaran: 4.1 Million Anweshippin Kandethum: 3.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

