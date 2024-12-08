After 13 hilarious episodes, the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is coming to an end. Kapil Sharma has confirmed that the upcoming episode of the comedy chat series will mark the end of season 2.

The Netflix show follows a 13-episode format, after which the show goes on a break for a few months.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 premiered in September this year with Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina, and Vasan Bala as the celebrity guests.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 Finale: Varun Dhawan to Appear as the Celebrity Guest

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 will air its final episode on Netflix on Saturday, December 14th, 2024. The development was confirmed with a special teaser attached to the previous episode of the show.

The teaser showed Kapil Sharma along with legendary actress Rekha as the two announced the season finale, revealing that Varun Dhawan will be seen in the last episode. Varun will feature as the special guest to promote his upcoming film, Baby John, which is slated to arrive in cinemas on December 25th.

The actor will be joined by Baby John director Kalees, writer and producer Atlee, and his co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. As always, the episode will be a laugh riot that will give a satisfying conclusion to the season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: The Guests So Far

The Great Indian Kapil Show is hosted by Kapil Sharma, who is supported by Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. The second season has featured guests like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In an earlier interview with News 18, Archana Puran Singh opened up about why the show goes on a break after 13 episodes, revealing that it is Netflix’s policy. “Netflix took a break, not us. It’s their policy/format that they come seasonal,” Archana said.

