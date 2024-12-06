One of the most popular singing reality shows, The Voice, is at its concluding stage. The airing season has locked in its finalists and is all set for the grand finale. The NBC show has featured several talented singers and musicians and witnessed wholesome moments between popular judges.

Season 26 of The Voice features Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg as the judges. It first premiered in September this year and is slated for its finale. When will it occur, who are the finalists and the guests, and what’s the prize money? Read on to find out.

When Is The Voice Season 26 Finale?

The Voice season 26 is all set for a two-day finale on December 9 and 10, 2024. The finale’s Monday edition (December 9) will air from 8 pm to 10 pm ET on NBC. On the other hand, the Tuesday edition (December 10) will broadcast from 9 pm to 11 pm ET on the network. Stay tuned to see the crowning of yet another winner from amongst the talented finalists.

Who Are The Finalists Of The Voice Season 26?

During the December 3 episode of The Voice 26, the top 5 contestants of the season were revealed. Sofronio Vasquez and Shye made it to the finals from Michael Bublé’s team. Sydney Sterlace made it to the end from Gwen Stefani’s team. Jeremy Beloate is in the running to represent Snoop Dogg’s team. Lastly, Danny Joseph is up from Reba McEntire’s team.

The two-day finale of The Voice will feature performances from a host of singers, some previous contestants, and some iconic names of the industry. First up, Bublé will team up with Carly Pearce to perform their new song, “Meet Me Next Christmas.” Michael Huntley, the winner of season 24 of The Voice, will perform his latest single, “Skyline Drive.” Asher HaVon, who won The Voice last season, will perform his song “Thank You.”

Writer and businesswoman Martha Stewart will be making an appearance at the finale. Singer and songwriter Myles Smith is also slated to perform his song “Stargazing.” Riley Green and Ella Langley will team up to perform ‘Don’t Mind If I Do.” Pop band Tears for Fears will perform a couple of their songs, including “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “The Girl That I Call Home.” Snoop Dogg and Sting will be singing “Another Part of Me.”

What Is The Prize Money Of The Voice Season 26?

The Voice Season 26 winner will take away $100,000 and a contract deal with Universal Music Group, a popular record label. With the finalists locked in and the fans awaiting results, the finale of The Voice is expected to be a massive affair.

