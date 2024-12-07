Helena Bonham Carter’s portrayal of the maniacal Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is one for the books—literally. But what you might not know is that her intensity nearly left Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) with more than just a scare during one memorable scene.

Fresh off her role as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd (directed by her partner, Tim Burton), Carter got into character as Bellatrix with a level of commitment that was, well, too committed. During one scene, where Bellatrix threatens Neville with her wand, Carter gets a bit too enthusiastic with her “torture.” “I thought I could brandish the wand like a Q-tip,” she explained. The result? A perforated eardrum for Lewis. Yikes. Carter, totally unaware, only found out later when she was told Neville had some internal bleeding. “Isn’t that horrific? I damaged him!” she quipped, though she also admitted feeling awful when she found out. And yes, she later apologized, but as she pointed out, Neville was “deaf” by then, which made it a bit harder to get through.

But wait, it wasn’t just a simple mistake. No, it was Carter’s brand of sadistic fun taken a little too literally. “Well, torture happens. Sorry!” she laughed. And if that’s not the most Bellatrix thing to say, I don’t know what is.

While her wand work may have caused chaos on set, Carter was also pretty crafty with her character’s look. Bellatrix is known for her slinky silhouette and big, bold corsets, which Carter was all for. “I have chicken fillets,” she joked about her lack of, well, natural assets, “so I thought, this is my chance to have the boobs I’ve always wanted.” In true Bellatrix fashion, the wardrobe wasn’t just about looking fierce—it was about looking like a warrior, and she wouldn’t settle for a sack. “I want to have a sexy silhouette,” she insisted. She nailed it.

But let’s be honest—Carter wasn’t just about looking wild; she also lived the madness. Bellatrix’s sadistic, unpredictable nature came naturally to Carter, who described her character as “bonkers.” The actress even went as far as regressing to a more childlike state to embody Bellatrix’s twisted mind fully. “There’s that sadist quality… like boys who like to pick apart an insect for the sake of it,” she explained. Yeah, Bellatrix was as messed up as they come, and Carter fully embraced it.

The scenes with Bellatrix weren’t just intense for the actors and the audience. After all, she was a favorite villain, and even though she didn’t get a ton of screen time, her presence was felt. Carter admitted that while her role wasn’t huge in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, J.K. Rowling promised her a significant role. “Significant could mean a lot of things,” Carter laughed. Yeah, Bellatrix’s role was crucial, but Carter’s dedication to the character ensured we all remembered her.

So next time you rewatch Bellatrix’s wild moments on screen, remember: a little wand-brandishing might cause severe chaos, both on and off the set. And that’s how Helena Bonham Carter brought the madness.

