Rumors of Barry Keoghan allegedly cheating on Sabrina Carpenter with influencer Breckie Hill recently made the rounds online. According to Page Six, Beckie seemingly confirmed the rumors by reposting videos hinting at the controversy on TikTok.

The Irish actor has recently been the center of attention due to his relationship with the popular singer. However, their relationship gained widespread attention on social media following reports of their breakup early this month.

Why Did Breckie Hill’s Name Surface Amid Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors?

The popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi recently posted a blind item suggesting that the 32-year-old had been unfaithful to his popstar girlfriend, sparking Hill’s suspicious social media activity.

“On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous LA-based influencer (who’s particularly big on tiktok),” it read.

“I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in LA after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.”

The person who submitted the blind item further alleged that the unnamed influencer had gone to find Barry Keoghan in the UK to keep him company while filming there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breckie Hill (@breckiehill)

According to the item, the influencer had allegedly been “running her mouth a lot,” and the actor hadn’t done much to stop her.

The social media star also shared a second TikTok video, with the caption stating, “Trouble in paradise, it has been confirmed Barry cheated on Sabrina with TikTok Influencer @Breckie Hill. When Sabrina was wrapping up her last show dates in California on her Short N Sweet Tour. Instead of attending the show Barry was seen out in public with the influencer.”

Online Sleuths Speculated The Influencer Might Be Breckie Hill

Although the influencer’s identity was not revealed, internet sleuths speculated it might be Hill, based on her outward appearance, LA residence, and her massive 4.3 million TikTok followers.

I ran the numbers and Barry Keoghan cheating on Sabrina Carpenter with Breckie Hill is one of the worst decisions in human history. pic.twitter.com/I757jj0LQa — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 5, 2024

Hill also later posted a video featuring photos that seemed to fuel the affair. One of the images she shared depicted her sipping a margarita during a mysterious outing on November 18. Her post was accompanied by the caption “kinda salty,” which many speculated was a subtle allusion to Keoghan’s film Saltburn.

Hill also disclosed via Snapchat that she had visited Boa Steakhouse in Santa Monica, mere moments away from the San Vicente Bungalows, as alluded to the DeuxMoi blind item. The final enigmatic clue came from Hill savoring a “blackberry smash,” a drink many believed was another reference to Keoghan’s first name, Page Six reported.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: How Does Selena Gomez Plan To Celebrate Holidays With ‘Intimidating’ Boyfriend Benny Blanco? Pop Star Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News