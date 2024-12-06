On Tuesday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg humorously acknowledged her struggles with relationships, joking about her difficulty in getting it right.

The 69-year-old remarked on her past while discussing relationships in the public eye with co-host Sunny Hostin, and guest co-hosts Abby Huntsman and Rachel Lindsay.

OUTSIDE PRESSURE TO ‘PLAY UP’ FAILED ROMANCE? After former WWE champion Nikki Garcia spoke out about her high-profile split with former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Artem Chigvintsev, #TheView co-hosts and guest co-hosts @HuntsmanAbby and @TheRachLindsay weigh in. pic.twitter.com/AKGIHRLKGS — The View (@TheView) December 3, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg Joked About Being Married 100 Times

During her appearance on The View, Lindsay admitted feeling pressured to maintain the public image of a perfect relationship. She is currently going through a challenging divorce from her Bachelorette winner. Goldberg subsequently offered some words of wisdom. The host also applauded Lindsay for sharing her story and said she reminded the 39-year-old of her own exes.

“I’ve been married 100 times!” Goldberg quipped. “And, I could never get it right, so congratulations!” The actress encouraged Lindsay, noting that four years of making it work in her relationship was an achievement.

“Some get it right for 26 years,” Goldberg continued, referring to Sunny Hostin’s marriage. “And some people don’t get it right the first or second or even the third time. It’s not for everybody, so before you kick your own butt, remember marriage is not a monolith and you never know,” she concluded.

Whoopi Goldberg First Married When She Was Only 18

In 1973, Whoopi Goldberg married Alvin Martin at the age of 18. The duo welcomed their daughter, Alexandrea, in 1974 before parting ways in 1979. In 1986, she married her second husband, David Claessen. However, they divorced a couple of years later. Per Page Six, her third marriage to Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994 lasted just one year.

Since then, Goldberg has poked fun at her failed marriages and stated she has no intention of remarrying. “Some people are not meant to be married and I am not meant to. I’m sure it is wonderful for lots of people,” she said in a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan. “I suppose that you know, you have to actually be in love with the person that you marry. You have to really be committed to them. And I don’t have that commitment,” she added.

Whoopi Goldberg On Why She Got Married

Reflecting on her past marriages, Goldberg admitted she got married because she “wanted to feel normal.” “It seemed to me that if I was married, I’d have a much normal — more normal life,” she explained. “But clearly, that’s not the case. There’s not a good reason to get married. You have to actually want a life with someone through ups and downs. I just discovered that wasn’t for me.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Is The Voice Season 26 Finale? Check Out Finalists, Guest Performers, & Prize Money

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News