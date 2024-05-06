American actor Whoopi Goldberg is a multifaceted woman who has won multiple honors, including an Oscar, Emmy, and a Grammy award. She is in the news for her upcoming new memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me,” where she opens up about a tragic time in her childhood when her mother forgot Goldberg. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Whoopi was born Caryn Elaine Johnson and is one of the few entertainers to win the EGOT, short form for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. She got her breakthrough in acting with the movie The Color Purple. She received her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the fantasy film Ghost. Goldberg is also an accomplished voice actor who has lent her voice in 1994’s The Lion King and Toy Story 3.

According to USA Today’s report, Whoopi Goldberg appeared in an interview on The View. She revealed at around eight years of age, her mother was hospitalized for two years after a mental breakdown. However, the upsetting part was that she did not remember Whoopi when she returned from the hospital. The Ghost actress was unaware of it. Whoopi recalled, “For me, it was like, ‘Oh, so they’ve taken her to this hospital, and no one’s going to tell me anything, and I can’t go see her.'”

Whoopi Goldberg mentioned that her mother was given electroshock therapy while she was hospitalized. She revealed, “My grandfather and my dad OK’d that my mother get the shock treatment for two years.” She explained that a woman’s husband, brother, or any man involved in the woman’s life could make the medical decisions for them back then.

In another interview with People magazine, Whoopi Goldberg revealed that when she got older, her mother confessed that she didn’t know who Whoppi was after returning from the hospital. The Color Purple star said, “She said, ‘Yeah, I had no idea who you were. I just knew I never wanted to go back to that hospital. So I had to do everything I could. If they said the sky was green, and I could see it wasn’t green, and it was blue, I’d say, ‘Yes, the sky is green.'”

Whoopi Goldberg also shared that she was lucky to grow up with her mother in NYC. She had freedom and had a great time.

