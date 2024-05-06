Reese Witherspoon’s 24-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe condemned unsolicited comments on her weight, sardonically stating she reached a milestone as a woman online and finally received her first “Toxic” body shaming message. On May 3, the cruel Intentions stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter ripped into online users over two negative comments on her weight.

The Legally Blonde star’s lookalike daughter, who attended UC Berkeley, has a successful modelling career, working with major brands including Ivy Park and Pat McGrath Labs.

In a TikTok video, Ava Phillippe shared comments she received from two different “strangers” contradicting one another. She revealed one user accused her of being too thin, while another labelled her overweight and suggested she should take the weight loss supplement Oz*mpic. She said, “The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I’m too fat,” she said. “The second accused me of starving myself because I’m too thin. My weight did not change in the time period between their comments. (& it wouldn’t be any of their business if it did!)”

Ava then slammed online trolls who tear women down with criticisms about their appearance, saying, “It’s such bulls*it. No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don’t always know what someone’s gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures.”

Ava captioned the post writing, “body shaming is simply toxic behaviour” and added, “P.S. I put “woman” because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; body-shaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.”

According to PEOPLE, Ava Phillippe made her modelling debut in 2018 with a lookbook for Rodarte’s Fall 2018 collection and was featured in an ad alongside her mom for the actress’s clothing company, Draper James.

