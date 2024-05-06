5 Nicholas Galitzine Films to Watch After The Idea of You

Nicholas Galitzine is on his way to becoming the next big thing in Hollywood. With his spectacular acting chops and charming looks, the actor is steadily amassing a huge fan following. Especially after the release of The Idea of You, he has become the talk of the town, and his sizzling chemistry with Anne Hathaway is making heads turn.

But did you know that the actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now? He made his acting debut in 2014 and has since starred in a number of acclaimed projects. Here are 5 films starring Nicholas Galitzine that you should check out if you want to watch more of him.

1. Purple Hearts (2022)

Galitzine is not new to the romance genre as before The Idea of You, he impressed everyone with his performance in another musical romantic film, Purple Hearts. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the film was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. Galitzine essayed the role of Luke, a troubled Marine in the film, who gets into a marriage of convenience with a bartender and singer-songwriter, Cassie (Sofia Carson), who suffers from diabetes. Though the two come from different backgrounds and have polar opposite views about the world, sparks still start to fly as they realize that internally, they are more or less the same.

Purple Hearts received mixed reviews but succeeded in connecting with the audience as it became the third highest-watched Netflix film of 2022. It reached the number one spot on the streaming platform just a day after its release and garnered 48.23 million hours of viewership within the first week. Galitzine and Carson’s camaraderie in the film was widely appreciated, and the supporting cast, consisting of Chosen Jacobs, John Harlan Kim and Kat Cunning, also did justice to their parts.

2. Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

In 2023, Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez broke the internet with their breathtaking chemistry in Red, White & Royal Blue. An adaptation of the eponymous 2019 novel by Casey McQuiston, the film traces the love story between a royal prince from Britain and the son of the President of the United States. While the two misunderstand each other at first, their bond begins to develop as they spend time together, while diplomacy and societal norms act as obstacles in their journey.

Helmed by Matthew López, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and resulted in a sudden increase in the number of subscribers on the streaming platform. Red, White & Royal Blue was described as a fairy-tale romance and was the most-watched film globally on Prime Video for three weeks after its release. Both Galitzine and Zakhar Perez earned accolades for their performances in the movie.

3. Cinderella (2021)

Speaking of fairy tales, Galitzine has also starred in the 2021 film Cinderella, a fresh take on the classic story. He played the charming Prince Robert opposite Camila Cabello’s Cinderella. However, unlike the original tale, there is a twist in the film as the leading lady is an ambitious woman whose whole life does not only revolve around the prince. Instead, she wishes to own a dressmaking business. The film, directed by Kay Cannon, had a limited theatrical release along with a streaming release on Amazon Prime Video. Though Cinderella got mixed reviews from critics, it became the most-streamed film during its opening weekend.

4. High Strung (2016)

High Strung is one of the lesser-known films of Galitzine, in which he played a violinist named Johnnie Blackwell, who has a chance meeting with a ballet dancer named Ruby while busking in the New York subway. As destiny brings the two individuals together, they decide to contest a competition along with a hip-hop crew that might change their lives forever. Keenan Kampa plays Ruby, while the supporting cast includes Jane Seymour, Sonoya Mizuno, Richard Southgate, Paul Freeman, Maia Morgenstern, and Ian Eastwood. The reviews were mostly in favor of High Strung; however, the same did not translate into box office collections, and the movie grossed just $53k in North America.

5. Handsome Devil (2016)

Galitzine has also been a part of an acclaimed Irish film, Handsome Devil. The English-language film, directed by John Butler, tells the story of a gay rugby player, Conor Masters, played by Galitzine, who has to hide his identity at a homophobic school. There, he finds solace with Ned, portrayed by Fionn O’Shea, an outcast student who does not like rugby. Also starring Andrew Scott and Michael McElhatton in pivotal roles, the film received rave reviews for its earnest portrayal of sensitive issues. It went on to win the Best Irish Feature Award at the Dublin International Film Festival 2017, among other accolades.

Which performance of Nicholas Galitzine impressed you the most? Tell us in the comments section.

Must Read: 8 AM Metro On OTT: Where & When To Watch Gulshan Devaiah & Saiyami Kher Starrer? Release Date, Plot & More About The Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News