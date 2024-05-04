The Idea Of You Star Nicholas Galitzine Wants To ‘Distance’ Himself From The Harry Styles Comparisons! Here’s Why!

Prince Charming turned Pop Star Nicholas Galtizine is everywhere after successful hits like Red, White, Royal Blue, and Purple Hearts. Nicholas stars in a perfect summer rom-com with Anne Hathway in the highly anticipated ‘The Idea Of You’. For a long time, fans and readers of the book have felt that the book is essentially fan fiction about popular heartthrob Harry Styles. But, it looks like despite the similarities in the characters, Nicholas wants to maintain the distance from confirming any resemblance with the former One Direction singer. Nicholas dismissed any comparisons of his character with singer Harry Styles because according to him, Hayes is ‘his own character’.

The Idea Of You is finally available to stream on Prime Video after the hype of a whole year. The lead, Nicholas Galitzine, has been bombarded with love and admiration for his portrayal of the fictional pop star Hayes. Now, even though there are similarities between Harry Styles and Nicholas’ character, first of all, the name Hayes, which many know is one of Styles’s nicknames. And even the early dressing sense showed in the movie, but that is where Nicholas would want people’s comprisions to stop.

In an interview, Nicholas was asked about the comparisons and he said, “I like to distance myself from that comparison because I think Hayes is his own character and has his own struggles and wants and tastes, even in who he is as a musician.”

Highlighting the prep work that went to create the look of hayes as a character and his traits. He said, “We took tons of different references. I think the boy band as a whole was an amalgam of a lot of different artists and groups. I’d love people to come to watch the movie with an open mind and embrace Hayes and August Moon, and maybe become fans of August Moon individually as well. I mean, there’s some really, really catchy songs in the movie.”

So, there you go, Nicholas has once again clarified that the character of Hayes is a combination of many people. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Galitzine also opened up about people’s reactions and media’s speculation about the same and said,“I know there are some people who kind of exist online to provoke and try to get a reaction. Yes, some do not like my work; they don’t like the way my face is. I can’t change their opinion of me, and I think I’m just fine with that. I am just a small facet of what these people see on screen and characters, and they will never really truly know the entirety of my personal life. And so that kind of provides me with a sense of safety”.

Nicholas Galitzine’s comments also come in after the author of the original book, The Idea Of You, Robin Lee, wanted to distance the novel from Harry Styles’ name. Even though she revealed that he was the inspiration behind the character, she’s sick of people frequently invoking Harry Styles’s name while discussing her book because she has used other characters to create this one. Lee clarified that, while the musician served as a minor inspiration for the character, the heart of the story is about a 40-year-old single mother rediscovering herself in a world that appears to write about women her age.

The Idea Of You follows the story of a pop star, played by Nicholas Galitzine, who falls in love with a much older woman, played by Hathaway. The movie received much critical acclaim at the SXSW festival, and there is a lot of hype around the film. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video.

