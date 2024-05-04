After the box office disaster of Madame Web, Dakota Johnson bounced off to another project, and the first look from the movie Materialists went viral on social media. The pictures feature Dakota, and one of her lead actors, Chris Evans, could be seen beside her in the viral pic. The netizens have spoken and given their verdicts online. Keep scrolling for more.

Chris became famous for playing Captain America in the MCU, and recently, Dakota appeared in Sony’s Marvel movie Madame Web. The actress received a lot of criticism for her carefree attitude about the Marvel movie, and the producers at Sony alleged that she did not take responsibility for the film’s failure. It also featured Sydney Sweeney in a crucial role.

Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson starrer Materialists is being directed by Celine Song, known for her directorial debut Past Lives. It was nominated for Best Picture and Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards. The film reportedly also stars Pedro Pascal. The pictures have been posted on social media platform X by Crave Media via Film Updates.

The Materialists stars Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson looked glammed up in the pictures. Dakota sported a blue strapless gown with a bow detailing at the back. Meanwhile, Chris sported a white shirt, black pants, and a waistcoat. They could be seen chatting and smoking together while standing outside a restaurant. Pedro Pascal‘s look has also been making the rounds of the internet.

Here’s what the fans think about Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson’s look:

One of the users queried, “Forget Evans, where’s Pedro?!”

Another wrote, “both looks hot.”

Followed by one saying, “what a deadly combo.”

A fan quipped, “that’s captain america and madam web to you, sir.”

Another wrote, “Type of romcom cast I was manifesting.”

A fan said, “Captain America dating madame web.”

“OMG, that sounds awesome. I can’t wait to watch,” wrote one netizen.

And, “rom coms are certainly making a comeback.”

Check out the pictures here:

Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson on the set of Celine Song’s rom-com ‘MATERIALISTS’ https://t.co/HuPYN5yluL — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 3, 2024

I really can NOT comprehend the fact that someone can dump pedro pascal over ANYONE. That film is unrealistic trust!! It probably uses magic realism to make us believe anyone is better pic.twitter.com/laZrU6i1Wj — elia (@valentinescyare) May 3, 2024

The film Materialists’ plot has been kept under wraps, but as per reports, it deals with a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she was involved with. The release date of this Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson starrer has yet to be revealed.

