Singer Baby Storme, who once supposedly shared a close friendship with Ice Spice, leaked private texts where the rapper was allegedly seen calling Nicki Minaj “Delusional.’

New York-based singer and content creator Janice Mofus, who also goes by the anime Baby Storme, made a series of wild allegations against 24-year-old Ice Spice on social media on April 27, threatening to expose her. In the post on X, Storme said, “The next person to be exposed will be my ex “best friend,” or as y’all know her, ‘Ice Spice.” Storme posted the caption alongside a picture of the two.

Since then, Storme has been steadily leaking private correspondence between them after writing that Ice Spice, born Isis Gaston, bullied her when the two attended school as a teen.

In an age of celebrity feuds, it’s not surprising that beefing artists take a jab at each other through a song or social media post. However, leaking private correspondence is usually taking the beef too far.

The situation escalated after Baby Storme leaked alleged text messages between her and Ice Spice, and netizens seemingly called out the content creator for being a terrible friend. In a Friday, May 3 tweet, Storme posted text messages where Ice Spice purportedly called Nicki Minaj “Ungrateful & Delusional.” She wrote, “Good morning, Barbz. As promised, this is how Isis feels about your evil queen @NICKIMINAJ. “Ungrateful & Delusional.” Just like y’all. Enjoy!”

Good morning Barbz. As promised, this is how Isis really feels about your evil queen @NICKIMINAJ. “Ungrateful & Delusional.” Just like y’all. Enjoy! 😍 pic.twitter.com/8dggI8KMkZ — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) May 3, 2024

Reacting to the post, netizens called out Storme for betraying her friend, with one user writing, “Pray I don’t have friends like u fr.”

Pray I don’t have friends like u fr — … (@JussKwam) May 3, 2024

A few netizens concurred.

Facts, We ain’t gotta be cool but damn. Leaking private text is corny — … (@JussKwam) May 3, 2024

Especially now they can never be friends again. She potentially burned a bridge that could’ve helped her and now nobody gonna trust her — … (@JussKwam) May 3, 2024

she deserves a better friend 💀 — Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) May 3, 2024

While the context of the texts is obscure, Storme was seen questioning Ice Spice about the potential for future projects with Minaj. Spice replies that they must record another song for the movie Barbie, but Minaj allegedly appeared disinterested in the project. Ice Spice followed it up by adding, “She’s kinda like my mom. Ungrateful and delusional. I cut her off, btw not speaking to her till January.”

Several netizens found humor around Ice Spice comparing Minaj to her mom. A social media user quipped, “She’s kinda like my mom” Ice is funny in irl.”

"she's kinda like my mom" 😭 ice is really funny irl — Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) May 3, 2024

While another user refused to believe the texts were from the rapper and accused Storme of messaging her. Here’s a look at the tweets.

What if this girl is texting herself these messages for the plot… you can’t just believe everything 😭😂 — iSlimSaint ➐ (@DuhwayneBangz) May 3, 2024

In several posts, Storm also targeted Ice Spice’s feud with Latto, saying the rapper was jealous of her for years. She then went on to allege Ice Spice used Nicki Minaj for collaborations to stir up drama with Latto, writing, “Latto rose to fame because of her talent & talent only. Isis rose to fame because she sold her soul. She knew she would never have a fraction of Latto’s talent, so she attacked her on purpose to get a Nicki feature so the Barbz would turn on Latto.”

Ice Spice has yet to respond to the incident as her former friend continues her tirade.

