Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy released in theatres recently. Directed by David Leitch, the film is a tribute to all the stuntmen, stuntwomen and stunt doubles who perform most of the high-octane action and fight scenes in movies. The film received many positive reviews for its story, Ryan and Emily’s performances and the remarkable stunt scenes.

The Fall Guy movie is based on Glen A Larson’s 1981 TV show of the same name. Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, etc.) wrote the story for David’s 2024 film. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer has a happy ending. But will there be a sequel? Drew has a peculiar reaction to this question.

Will There Be The Fall Guy 2?

When Drew Pearce was asked about The Fall Guy sequel, he said he didn’t want to get into the sequel talks. Drew called the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer a fun Friday night movie that many have been craving. “Listen, nobody wants to goad the Movie Gods with Hubristic talk of sequels. I will say, I’m really excited for this movie to come out this weekend. It feels, literally, of a moment. Spring has sprung. There’s a real ‘nature is healing’ vibe to this film. It’s a good time. It’s unashamedly a good time.”

The Fall Guy writer, however, added that if there will be a sequel, he would be there for it. “And I’ve certainly, over the last few years, kind of relearned the value of the Friday night movie in my life, personally. And what I would say is that (it) becomes quite addictive. Because actually, you know, talking to people at the premier last night and over the last couple of weeks – actually making a piece of art that brings joy, I kind of think it’s undervalued. So, if we got the chance to do more of those Friday nights, I would be here for it. And I think there’s so many places to go with it,” Drew Pearce told Cinemabland.

Meanwhile, in addition to Ryan and Emily, the action comedy film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Winston Duke, and Stephanie Hsu.

