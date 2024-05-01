After ruling the theatres in 2023 with their individual movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling, and Emily Blunt have teamed up for an action comedy this summer. The Fall Guy by director David Leitch is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, and all eyes are on its box office numbers. Keep scrolling for more deets.

Recently, the film’s producer, Kelly McCormick, opened up about Ryan and Emily’s chemistry in the movie and their characters’ relationship. According to her, it is messy and uncomfortable. The film has already received an impressive 87% score on the Tomatometer on the Rotten Tomatoes website. It is based on the 1980s TV series of the same name about stunt performers. For the unversed, its director was a stunt performer before becoming a filmmaker. He was a stunt double for Brad Pitt.

Now, the industry and trade analyst Luiz Fernando predicts that The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, will bring in winning numbers on its opening weekend. As per their predictions, it could make a $35 million to $40 million 3-day opening in the United States. As per the experts, these are great numbers for an action romcom.

The Fall Guy has already opened in 38 international regions, including Australia, Israel, and Central America. The movie has thus earned $8.4 million and will open in more than 40 places this weekend. It is expected to surpass Sandra Bullock‘s The Lost City’s opening collection of $30.4 million as the biggest opening for a rom-com in the post-COVID era at the US box office.

In The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling is an ex-stuntman who is persuaded back to work on a big-budget studio movie directed by his ex. The film will be released in the theatres on May 3, 2024.

