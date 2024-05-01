Zendaya is experiencing rave reviews for her performance in Luca Guadagnino’s directorial Challengers. The film is already breaking some box office records. After becoming Luca’s second highest-grossing film, it has surpassed one of Will Smith’s movies at the domestic box office. Scroll below for more.

Before this R-rated tennis drama, Zendaya was praised for her work in Denis Villeneuve’s film Dune: Part Two, which is already one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. It featured Timothee Chalamet opposite the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, and they are among the rising stars in Hollywood. The 27-year-old has won two Emmy Awards for her impressive performance in the HBO series Euphoria.

Luca Guadagnino’s movie Challengers has surpassed Will Smith’s tennis drama King Richards Collection at the North American box office, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report. For the unversed, the movie was released in 2021 by Reinaldo Marcus Green. It was a biographical drama with Will as Richard Williams, father, and coach of world-famous players Venus and Serena Williams.

As per the report, Zendaya’s R-rated tennis drama Challengers grossed a solid $1.7 million on Monday and took the domestic collection to $16.6 million. It has, therefore, surpassed Will Smith’s tennis film, King Richard, by a significant margin, as the film’s entire domestic run was $15.1 million. The movie was made on a reported budget of $50 million.

Challengers is expected to soon beat Kirsten Dunst‘s sports film Wimbledon’s US run of $17 million and become the highest-grossing tennis drama in just five days. Also, it will soon beat Luca Guadagnino’s movie Call Me By Your Name’s domestic collection of $18.1 million as well. It will then become the director’s highest-grossing film domestically.

Currently, Challengers’ worldwide collection, as per Box Office Mojo, is $26.9 million. Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist’s film was released on April 26 and is currently running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Spider-Man 3 Box Office: Revisiting Tobey Maguire Led Threequel’s $890 Million+ Smashing Success As The Film Enjoys Domestic Re-Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News