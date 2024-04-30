Tobey Maguire will always remain the OG Spider-Man and is undoubtedly a fan favorite one. Recently, Tobey and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man has been re-released in the United States after over a decade, and on that special occasion, let us take a look at its box office numbers. The movie not only had the biggest opening but earned the highest in the franchise as well. Scroll below for more.

The film was released in 2007 and was the last in Sam Raimi‘s trilogy of Spidey movies starring Tobey as Peter Parker. This film also gave the audience the Bully Maguire. The memes are still prevalent on social media and are a relevant part of the pop culture. There are two supervillains in this movie, Sandman and Venom.

Peter Parker’s Spider-Man suit turns black in this movie and his personality changes. The suit brings out the dark side of his personality. According to The New York Times, Sony Pictures revealed that Spider-Man 3 raked in $104 million, a record for a single-day gross globally back then. As per Reuters, the movie sold an estimated $375 million worth of tickets worldwide since its international release within a week. It was the highest opening since Star Wars: Episode III.

Spider-Man 3 reportedly earned $148 million, smashing the opening weekend of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest‘s $135.6 million. In the US, it earned $337.29 million, as per The Numbers, and is the lowest grossing in the franchise. However it was made up by its global collections.

As per reports, Spider-Man 3, starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, was made on an estimated budget of $258 million, with an additional $125 million for the ads and prints. This Sam Raimi directorial earned a whopping $895.6 million globally.

Spider-Man 3 has been re-released in the US theatres on April 29 and will be in the theatres until May 2.

Several rumors have lately claimed that Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 4 is in the talks. Spider-Man 3’s Sandman actor, Thomas Haden Church, recently, in an interview with ComicBook.com, shared that he heard rumors about the potential fourth film and is keen on returning. He said, “Sandman… there’s been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I’d do it tomorrow.”

