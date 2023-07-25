Tobey Maguire is the OG Spider-Man who sparked people’s interest in the web-slinging superhero in the live-action genre, and his pairing with Sam Raimi has given a trilogy still remembered by the cinephiles. After Tobey’s appearance in 2021’s Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home, people have been demanding that he and Raimi come together for Spider-Man 4 in their original franchise. It seems like that could happen as per the latest updates.

The first film came out in 2002, where Tobey was seen in the role of a friendly neighbourhood superhero, and the third and last film in the franchise came out in 2007. It gave us one of the most iconic villains by Willem Defoe in the role of Green Goblin, who turned out to be a key character in Tom Holland‘s film as well. Now the Sandman actor Thomas Haden Church has confirmed about hearing rumours about a 4th film led by Maguire, and here’s what he has to say!

Sam Raimi made his MCU debut as the director last year by helming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; the film saw his trademark camera angles and shots. With the previous Spider-Man Tobey Maguire’s entry into the MCU, people have been hoping for a fourth film in the OG franchise and as per Thomas Haden Church, aka Sandman/Flint Marko, who appeared in the third Spider-Man film led by Tobey and in 2021’s No Way Home as well gave positive updates Spider-Man 4 in an interview with ComicBook.com.

Speaking of a possible Spider-Man 4 film, he said, “There’s always been some kind of…I’ve heard rumours…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [‘Spider-Man’ movie] with Tobey [Maguire], and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo.”

Previously in an interview around the release of Doctor Strange 2, Sam Raimi expressed his interest in working with Tobey Maguire again; but that could be a Spider-Man film or something else. The fans would be elated to hear this, and they all have their fingers crossed, hoping for that to happen soon.

