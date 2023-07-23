Tom Holland has shown magnificent growth in his career and acting over the years, and it’s super impressive. He started by playing the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, and was seen joining the Avengers clan as well. Within years, he expanded his craft by acing serious and dark roles in Cherry and The Crowded Room. The actor has proved his talent over and over again flawlessly.

But did you know that a man once thought that he would make it big in the industry not because of his skills but because of his looks? More specifically, his not-so-good looks!

Tom Holland recently revealed that he was considering taking a break from acting for a while as his role in The Crowded Room was quite taxing. While the actor might take a short break, his new Spider-Man movie is reportedly slated to release in 2025. Talking about the character, Tom once shared an interesting anecdote where he was about to audition for the part, and a cab driver gave him valuable feedback that stunned him.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Tom Holland said, “It was a pretty typical process. It was just on a much grander scale. It was something that went over seven months, I think I did 7 or 8 different auditions, I flew out to Atlanta multiple times for different screen tests. And then, when I was going for my last audition… I was very nervous, and I had this driver. Lovely guy, but a little bit too honest.”

He added, “He’s sort of sitting there in the car, and he’s chatting to me, chatting to me, chatting to me… I’m a polite person, but I also wanna be like, ‘Mate, please shut up, I’m trying to learn my line.’ He’s looking at me in the mirror, sort of sitting there really awkwardly looking at me. He goes, ‘You know what, kid, I think you’re gonna get it.’ And I’m like, ‘Really, why?’ And I was excited to hear that.

The driver’s reply left The Avengers: Endgame actor speechless. He revealed that the driver had said, “You know what, I think you’re going to get it because the kid that I just drove there, he is so good-looking.”

Tom Holland finally added, “Thank you! That’s exactly the confidence boost I need. And then, I got the part, I was lucky enough. I saw him a few months later when I was shooting the film, and he goes, ‘I told you.’ I was like, ‘What did you tell me? That I was gonna get the part or that I was ugly?’”

Well, the driver was right, after all!

