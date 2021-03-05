FRIENDS & Game Of Thrones are two totally different kinds of shows. While the former is a sitcom, the latter is a fantasy drama. However, the similarity between them is that both of the shows are cult classic and have characters which became iconic over the years.

Advertisement

While FRIENDS has Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) & Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Game Of Thrones also boast of Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and others.

Advertisement

So it was a huge one when Matt LeBlanc & Emilia Clarke both appeared at BBC’s The Graham Norton Show along with Kate Beckinsale. To see FRIENDS & Game Of Thrones actors in one frame was a treat of its own kind but it got even better when the latter started blushing in front of the former. She even told him that he is wicked. But things continued to get better and there was a time when Matt LeBlanc asked Emilia, “How you doin’?” And that too on request of the actress.

The anchor also asked Matt LeBlanc if he watches Game Of Thrones and answering the question he said that he watched the first season. However, he added that later he kind of fell out of it and had no clue what’s going on. Emilia Clarke who was totally fangirling over Matt was quick to say ‘that’s okay’ because there’s a lot that is happening on the show. Watch the video below and have a great throwback blast.

Isn’t that adorable?

FRIENDS aired on television from 1994 to 2004 and is currently streaming on Netflix & HBO Max. Game Of Thrones completed its 8 seasons run in 2019.

What are your thoughts on this? Share with us in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Friends: ‘Rachel’ Jennifer Aniston’s Pregnancy To ‘Phoebe’ Lisa Kudrow’s Surrogacy – When The Sitcom Depicted Different Phases Of Motherhood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube