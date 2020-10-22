Ever since the last episode of HBO’s Game Of Thrones aired on May 19, 2019, quite a few fans of the TV series were unhappy with how the finale of the show panned out. From Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) dying with each other under bricks to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stabbing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clark) just before she can ascend the Iron Throne – many plotlines and character graphs flatlined.

James Hibberd’s upcoming book, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series, has brought to light some interesting insights of what went on behind the scenes. And now Emilia, who is known as Khaleesi, Mhysa, The Mother of Dragons, The Dragon Queen and lots more on the show, revealed that she fought the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B, for the sake of her character.

As per an excerpt seen by WinterIsComing.net, Emilia Clark told the producers of Game Of Thrones to keep Daenerys Targaryen a little human. As written in Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series, Emilia said, “There was a number of times I was like, “Why are you giving me that note?” While I am quite consistently a “How can I help?” kind of person, there were a few moments where I was like, “Don’t tell me what to do with my girl. I know what to do!”

Emilia Clark continued, “It’s like Daenerys’s calling card became cold expressionlessness. I always wanted to infuse that with some humanity because no one’s consistently like that. I would sometimes fight back a little: “I get that she has to be steely and unforgiving and a powerful force. But in this moment she’s also a goddam human being. So I’m going to give you that and I really pray that you take that in the edit.”

Recently Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Maisie Williams and more cast member has also made more such revelations in the book.

