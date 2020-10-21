Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In A HBO Series Titled The Son?

Jake Gyllenhaal has been missing in action for quite some time now. His fans have been waiting for any updates about his next. And seems like today is the day they get it. Jake is all set to star in an HBO show The Son. The actor will not just be starring in the show but will also be serving as the executive producer. Below is all you need to know about the same and more.

Advertisement

Starring Jake in the lead, The Son is based on the novel by Jo Nesbo. Denis Villeneuve will be directing the series and Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan will serve as the executive producer on the show. The show is been written by Lenore Zion, who is also credited as the showrunner for the series ordered by HBO.

Advertisement

The Jake Gyllenhaal starrer already has quite a huge buzz with its very first announcement itself. “Jonah and Lisa are a formidable creative force and we are excited to collaborate with them again, alongside the brilliant Lenore, to adapt Jo Nesbo’s novel. Denis is a master at weaving visually exquisite and unique narratives,” said HBO Programming executive vp Francesca Orsi, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Talking about Jake Gyllenhaal, he added, “Jake is a gifted actor and producer whose work often traverses provocative and compelling terrain, and of course, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the past. We are beyond excited to see how this powerhouse team tackles this exceptional work.”

For the unversed, Jake Gyllenhaal and Denis Villeneuve have been behind The Son for quite some time now. Their hard work has finally paid of. The story is about vengeance and is set in Oslo. It is a place where a brutal hierarchy of corruption exists and is flourishing. Interestingly, Jake and Denis both looked at this project as a feature film, but with HBO coming on board the plans seem to have changed.

How excited are you to see Jake Gyllenhaal in HBO’s The Son? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, for more about this and the Entertainment world, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar 2’s Sigourney Weaver On Performing Her Own Stunts: “Didn’t Want Anyone To Think, ‘She’s Old, She Can’t Do This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube