In Wonder Trailer OUT! Shawn Mendes Admits Camila Cabello Inspires Him: “My Songs Have Always Been About You”

A week ago we brought you the news that Netflix was all set to document the life – both personal and profession of singer Shawn Mendes in a documentary titled In Wonder. Now, Mendes has shared the trailer of the same and it takes you through the ups and downs of his life.

The trailer of the documentary, which is a dive into the journey of the pop sensation, begins with him shirtless taking a shower. The 2 minutes 23 seconds video talks about him growing up to be a singer, his life after making a name for himself as well as his love for Camila Cabello.

Beginning the video by admitting that he went through a phase where he believed that he sang without stress, Shawn Mendes says, “I sing with no tension. My voice is strong and healthy.” While the beginning of In Wonder focuses on the singer, the end is about him and the songstress, Camila.

Talking about Camila Cabello in the trailer of In Wonder, Shawn Mendes says, “My song comes on the radio or something, and I’m like, ‘Everything is about you. They’ve always been about you.’ She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ And I’m like, ‘They’re all about you — like, every song I ever wrote.’” Check out the trailer here:

Talking about Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship, the two singers began dating in July 2019. The couple spent the first months of the pandemic quarantining together.

The trailer of In Wonder also sheds lights on the musician grappling with anxieties of being a celebrity, staying in the public eye, as well as his tours.

In Wonder is directed by Grant Singer and will release on November 23. The film will drop less than two weeks before the launch of Shawn’s fourth studio album, Wonder. It is produced by Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes and Ben Winston. As for Mendes’ album, it will release on December 4.

