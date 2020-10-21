You know what’s easier to spread than love on social media? Hatred. Yes, that’s it. We often see celebrities getting brutally trolled over every little thing they do and believe in their lives. The latest addition to the massive trolling is Chris Pratt and his co-actors Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo have come to his support.

The reason why Chris Pratt is under the radar is because of his alleged political beliefs. It all started when producer Amy Berg took to Twitter and asking fans to choose their favourite Chris from Hollywood adding, ‘One Has To Go’.

Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man came to Chris’ rescue after he was trolled over his political beliefs and wrote, “What a world… The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.”

Robert Downey continued, “If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback.”

Mark Ruffalo also came in support of his Avengers: Infinity War co-star and wrote, “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, Chris Pratt is getting immense support from friends and family.

James Gunn also came in support of actor Chris Pratt and wrote, “Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.”

Not just that, he also replied to tweets giving them a kick-as* reply defending his friend.

Chris’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger replied to an online portal taking the age old quiz on the Chrises and wrote, “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

Very well said, indeed.

Meanwhile, the quiz included Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt.

