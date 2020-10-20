There’s an interesting tale about The Twilight Saga. It’s amongst the most hated franchises but its commercial success dictates a whole different story. Contrary to all the negativity, there’s a huge section of audience who loves the film, especially the performances by Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and others.

From the entire star cast, Pattinson and Stewart fetched immense popularity and their careers are on a high, ever since then. Speaking of Pattinson in particular, The Batman actor had his share of interesting anecdotes and out of them, his ‘dental story’ is quite amusing.

Yes, our today’s Fact-O-Meter piece revolves around Robert Pattinson and his dental work for Twilight. For the unversed, the producers weren’t happy about the way Pattinson’s teeth looked. So, in order to get it fixed, he was forced to undergo some dental work. Speaking of the same, the actor had said, “They wanted me to have the perfect smile. I never thought anything was wrong with my teeth. But the producers still wanted me to wear a brace,” as per The Daily Express.

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s novel of the same name, Twilight kickstarted the Saga which consists of five instalments. Made at an estimated cost of $37 million, the film made a collection of $407 million through theatrical release.

Apart from the theatrical run, the film made big bucks through its DVD sale and overall home media release. Reportedly, 11,242,519 copies of DVD (inclusive of Blu-Ray and other editions) were sold, summing up for a total sale of a whopping $201 million.

Apart from Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the film also features Billy Burke and Peter Facinelli in key roles.

Meanwhile, once Robert Pattinson had said that he does not know how to act. “I don’t really know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I’ve always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action. You end up walking into a scene having a different feeling,” Pattinson had told the Observer newspaper.

