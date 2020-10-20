It has only been a few weeks since Hubie Halloween released. Adam Sandler is phenomenal in the horror-comedy that dropped on Netflix. The movie has everything – horror, comedy, and entertainment. Now, the actor is all set to thrill the audience with another film, Hustle.

Hustle is another Netflix original starring Sandler. It is not at all connected to Anne Hathaway’s ‘The Hustle‘. The actor is currently working on it, and the star cast is amazing. Netflix Film took to their Instagram account to reveal the star cast and some details about the film.

The post reads, “The cast of HUSTLE — starring Adam Sandler as a basketball scout who discovers a player abroad with a rocky past — just got even better. Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet & Kenny Smith join Sandler in the upcoming film 🏀🏀🏀”.

Netflix film also shared two pics from the sets. In one pic, Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez are having a good laugh. Another pic is a still from the film which features the Hubie Halloween actor with Queen Latifah. The two are indulged in a deep conversation.

Check out the photo below:

Director Jeremiah Zagar will helm Hustle and Taylor Materne, and Will Fetters will write the story. Adam Sandler will produce the film under his banner, Happy Madison Productions. Lebron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment will also produce the film.

Netflix has not revealed the release date yet. But the pics and the star cast has definitely caused a wave of excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, recently, Adam Sandler expressed interest in creating a ‘Sandlerverse‘. The actor wants to bring together all the iconic characters he played over the years. He said that he wants to get mentally ready for that and it will take 35 years for that to happen. While it seems like he was teasing everyone, who wouldn’t want to be a part of Sandlerverse?

What do you think of Hustle and its star cast? Let us know what are your views in the comments section below. Keep reading Koimoi for more update on the film!

