One Direction Fame Niall Horan Got In Touch With Zayn Malik & The Reason Was SPECIAL!

One Direction will always be our favourite boy band. From Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles to Liam Payne – each of these bandmates earned unprecedented fame. However, things turned upside down when Zayn Malik dissociated to pursue his solo career in early 2015. In August, the same year, the other 4 members announced an extended hiatus too.

Advertisement

This year, 1D witnessed its 10-year anniversary. Several bandmates even hinted to a reunion. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, things still remain uncertain. But a major question that remained was whether Zayn was going to be a part of the special event.

Advertisement

While that still is unknown, we have happy news for all the One Direction fans. As we all know, Zayn Malik recently welcomed a baby girl with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Congratulatory messages poured in from all across. Joining the list is Niall Horan who personally contacted the Pillowtalk singer.

In an interview with Capital FM, Niall Horan revealed it was mad to witness the One Direction members turning dad when they’ve seen each other as kids. “It is mad to think. I remember when we were all babies, and now there’s three dads,” shared the singer.

Niall also revealed that he sent a personal message to Zayn Malik to congratulate him for the baby with Gigi Hadid. He shared, “I sent a message recently to congratulate him. It’s an amazing thing.”

We may not witness a total One Direction reunion but we’re glad that the bandmates are all happy for each other.

Meanwhile, it is Harry Styles who has been grabbing all the limelight lately. After winning audiences’ hearts in the music world, he is now set to rule the cinema too.

Harry Styles made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The actor has recently been roped in for Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh and Dakota Johnson.

Just not that, Harry has also bagged another film – My Policeman. He will be starring alongside Lily James in the LGBTQ based love story.

There were also rumours that Harry Styles was in the run for playing the next James Bond. Post No Time To Die, Daniel Craig will be replaced and the former One Direction star remains one of the top contenders.

Must Read: Gwen Stefani Quashes Breakup Rumours With Blake Shelton Before The Voice Premiere!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube