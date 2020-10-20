The year 2020 has been a nightmare for many. Apart from the COVID- 19 pandemic, several great people lost their lives and some are facing serious health issues. Now, veteran actor Jeff Bridges has come out in open and has made a shocking revelation on social media.

On Monday, the 70-year-old took to Twitter and proclaimed of being diagnosed with lymphoma. For the unversed, Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the lymph system. Even though the veteran has been grasped by a dreadful condition, he is highly positive and interestingly, amidst all such, he has urged Americans to vote.

Jeff Bridges wrote, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org,” Jeff Bridges continued.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, Jeff, whose showbiz career spans six decades, was feted with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 76th Golden Globes, last year. He expressed gratitude and said artistes can create a difference.

Bridges, known for legendary films like “The Big Lebowski”, “Crazy Heart”, “True Grit” and “The Fabulous Baker Boys”, was endearingly welcomed on the stage by Chris Pine, who called the 69-year-old a “truly a kind and wonderful gentleman”. The awardee delivered a speech — which netizens labelled as “rambling” — as he accepted the honour here on Sunday.

He thanked his family, his team, past collaborators, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the famous engineer and architect Buckminster Fuller. Citing a reference of Fuller’s use of trim tabs, Bridges used the devices as a metaphor for how all of humanity is connected.

“I think of myself as a trim tab and all of us are trim tabs… Man, we’re alive. We can make a difference! We can turn this ship in the way we wanna go, man. Towards love, to creating a healthy planet for all of us,” said Bridges.

