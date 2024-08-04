The Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges played the iconic villain Obadiah Stane, aka Iron Monger, in the first Iron Man movie led by Robert Downey Jr. It was the foundation movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, and it was off with a good start. Bridges is an exceptional actor with numerous accolades, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Marvel had its share of certain roadblocks, but the actor enjoyed the physical transformation he had to make for the part, like shaving his head and growing a beard.

Jeff opened up about it in one of his interviews. The movie was directed by Jon Favreau, who also starred in it, as did many other films in the MCU. Favreau plays Happy Hogan in the MCU and reprised his role again in Deadpool & Wolverine. In one of the interviews, Jeff said that he, RDJ, and Favreau made changes in the script, which was simply thrown out by Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

In another instance, Jeff Bridges referred to Iron Man, a $200 million student film, to keep himself sane and get on with the project. Despite all the frustrations and struggles, Jeff found it wonderful to shave his head for his role as Obadiah Stane, aka Iron Monger. According to the Toronto Star, Jeff was fond of Robert Downey Jr and Jon Favreau, and thus, he didn’t need much convincing to do the MCU movie.

Jeff Bridges was also okay with shaving his head and growing a beard to play the menacing villain Iron Monger in Iron Man. Speaking of the film, the actor said, “I knew that we were going to get something that kind of transcended the genre. I think it stirs up people’s thoughts, as well as entertaining them.”

Jeff Bridges also explained how it felt to shave his head for Iron Man. He added, “After a few hours, you get the shark-skin effect: you run your hand along, and it grabs.” He further explained that the outcome “feels like a teddy bear nose on the top of your head. Almost like velvet.”

Iron Man portrayed the origin story of Tony Stark, played by the iconic Robert Downey Jr. It was a commercial success, collecting $319.03 million in the US and $585.79 million globally. It went on to have two more sequels. However, Jeff Bridges’ character Iron Monger, aka Obadiah Stane, died in the first movie. The movies are available on Disney+.

