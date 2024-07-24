Hugh Jackman’s return as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, despite retiring from the role in 2017, has reignited hopes among fans who want to see Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America once again in the MCU. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has recently addressed the possibility of that happening, with the multiverse being such a big part of the universe. Scroll below for the deets.

The critics are saying positive things about the upcoming movie, which will open for all this Friday. Hugh played the part for years, and it was hard for the fans to imagine someone else in that role. Similarly, RDJ and Evans were two of the most important pillars of the MCU. Their characters had the most fan following, which eventually increased the MCU‘s popularity among people. They both retired from their respective roles after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The initial response that Deadpool & Wolverine is getting might have changed Kevin Feige’s mind, who previously strictly said that they would not magically undo Iron Man’s death and dishonor that, but with Logan‘s return and that too without harming his previous legacy seems to have been making Feige rethink things. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Feige confirmed to DiscussingFilm that “it can be done,” but only if done with great care.

Kevin Feige said, “That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before and in a great way?” He explained, “And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine. So, what’s to come? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [Deadpool & Wolverine] is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken.”

For the unversed, last year, while speaking to Vanity Fair, Feige dismissed rumors of Robert Downey Jr’s return as Iron Man and said, “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

Meanwhile, brace yourself for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26.

