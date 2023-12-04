Rumors of Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU as Iron Man have been speculated for days, but all that has ended with Marvel boss Kevin Feige. RDJ is one of the most loved MCU superheroes, and people were left heartbroken after his time in the MCU came to an end in 2019. The fans have been demanding Tony Stark’s return to take the studio out of its rough time. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

RDJ embarked on this journey in 2008, laying the foundation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing in nine Marvel films over eleven years, Tony Stark finally sacrificed himself while fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The fans were teary-eyed at the theatres, and it is still one of the most emotional moments for the Marvel fans. It is no news that after RDJ departed from the studio along with Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, they have been struggling to get back the same glory.

Robert Downey Jr brought in a different kind of charm and persona in the character of Iron Man. For the past few months, there had been endless rumors about RDJ’s return in the titular character, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige has ended them all. Feige opened up about it in an interview with Vanity Fair, and speaking on the possible return of Iron Man, Feige said, “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

For the unversed, Iron Man was rumored to return in Avengers: Secret Wars, and as per reports, the studio was planning on bringing back all the OG Avengers in it. A few months ago, a rumor claimed that RDJ would appear as Tony Stark in Captain America: Brave New World.

Meanwhile, the fans are happy that Marvel will not ruin Iron Man’s sacrifice by bringing him back like that. Taking to the X handles, they have given out their opinions on this.

One of the fans wrote, “Thank you, Kevin Feige, for keeping Iron Man’s legacy untouched.”

Another chimed in, “That’s good. Keep it special.”

A third one said, “That’s good; the moment can’t be matched.”

One of them, reminding us of the multiverse’s concept, wrote, “All that means is that Iron Man will be played by a different actor and come from a different universe.”

Another with similar views said, “He may not be here. But his variants played by other actors will be there.”

One of the fans said, “I don’t believe you.”

As another quipped, “Let me translate: He wanted too much Money, Too many conditions, so we are going to continue with our woke garbage.”

And, “They’ll definitely do it if things get bad enough.”

On the work front, Robert Downey Jr was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and he finally shed his Iron Man persona and gave one of his best performances.

