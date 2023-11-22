Scarlett Johansson gained worldwide recognition as Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She bid goodbye to the beloved character in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. And so did Chris Evans, aka Captain America and ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr. Scroll below for details as she breaks silence on their rumored comeback!

For a while now, there have been reports around Marvel working on the return of our favorite superheroes in Avengers: Secret Wars. They will all ‘assemble’ to fight against the baddies and save the world. Rumors were doing rounds that Robert Downey Jr had agreed to make his comeback. But there has been no confirmation by Marvel or the Iron Man star.

In an all-new interview with The Today Show that is breaking the internet, Scarlett Johansson was asked if she plans to return to the MCU. She did not deny the reports but hinted it wasn’t possible, even if she wanted to.

Scarlett Johansson said, “I don’t know how that [would work], would that be like a zombie film? I mean I think it might be, I think [Endgame] was the end, right? I don’t know how you come back from that. I would have to… it would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a real marvel. But you know, who knows?”

Well, anything and everything can be possible with Marvel. Who thought Kevin Feige and the team would mark the end of our most loved superhero, Iron Man, with Avengers: Endgame? It benefited the studio, minting over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The emotional quotient was bang on, but it was a significant risk for the future of the MCU.

Meanwhile, there were also claims that Scarlett Johansson is working on a secret project with Marvel. The details have been under wraps for a while now, making fans wonder if it was a big hint toward Avengers: Secret Wars!

After Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett was seen in a solo Black Widow film that was a success at the worldwide box office with collections of $379 million. She was also embroiled in a legal battle against Disney over the simultaneous release of the film in the digital world.

