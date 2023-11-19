American superhero film Avengers: Endgame was released 5 years ago and is considered to be the best film from Marvel. The film provided satisfying conclusions to various character arcs, giving heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor significant moments of growth and resolution.

The film is praised for its emotional depth, exploring the impact of loss and sacrifice on the beloved characters. It allows viewers to connect with the superheroes on a more personal level. Moreover, the film is also filled with moments that pay homage to the comic books and reward long-time fans with callbacks, references, and Easter eggs.

One of the homages to comic books was “Avengers Assemble!” Interestingly, in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” released in 2015, Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, came close to uttering the iconic dialogue that would later become a hallmark moment in “Avengers: Endgame,” which was released four years later. Scroll down to know how.

Chris Evans, who brilliantly portrayed Captain America, stands as one of the most iconic and beloved superheroes in cinematic history. A symbol of justice, bravery, and hope, Captain America, played by Evans, made his debut in the 2011 film “Captain America: The First Avenger” and continued to embody the character until “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

In a pivotal scene in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Evans’ Captain America gathers the Avengers and nearly delivers the famous battle cry. Although he originally spoke the line during filming, the filmmakers strategically chose to withhold it for a more significant cinematic moment. As revealed in MCU: The Reigns of Marvel Studios, Captain America almost uttered the iconic “Avengers Assemble!” at the conclusion of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” but the film was cut to black, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its eventual reveal in “Avengers: Endgame.”

As reported by Fandomwire, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said, “A fight scene in an Avengers comic book almost always included the rallying cry ‘Avengers assemble!’ – but when Chris Evans’s Captain America started to say that phrase, director Joss Whedon coyly cut him off midsentence as the credits rolled on Avengers: Age of Ultron. Nobody in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would say it onscreen until Avengers: Endgame, the twenty-second MCU film.”

Following the Avengers’ triumph over Ultron and the restoration of order, Captain America, portrayed by Chris Evans, takes on the responsibility of training the remaining heroes. In a tantalizing moment, just as Captain America is on the verge of exclaiming, “Avengers Assemble!” the movie concludes. This cliffhanger conclusion serves as a deliberate tease by the filmmakers, leaving fans yearning for the iconic line while building anticipation for the next installment in the Avengers saga.

