Steve Harvey needs no introduction. The comedian, TV show host, and actor is currently at the peak of his career and coming from a humble beginning is proof that there is nothing that one cannot do. While Harvey is leading a life of his dreams, there was a time when he found it difficult to meet ends. He did not have a home or a place to stay and had hit rock bottom while struggling to make a career out of his comic skills.

Harvey began his career in the early 80s as a standup comedian. Since then, he has come a long way and his immense popularity has no bounds. Every TV show that he hosts sees a tremendous rise in viewership. At 66, he is also a social media sensation and enjoys a massive fan following of millions on various platforms.

While things seem to be all hunky-dory in his professional life at the moment, it was not the same when he had just started off making a living in the 80s. Steve Harvey’s early-career struggles were as difficult as they could be. Let’s begin with his background and how he got into comedy.

As per a report by Yahoo, Harvey’s father was a coal miner from Virginia and later, his family moved to Cleveland. As he completed his high school from there, he went to West Virginia University for higher studies. However, he struggled to find what career path was meant for him. He worked various jobs, which included an insurance salesman, mechanic and even professional boxer. It was in 1985 when Steve Harvey gave his first comedy show and it was allegedly an eye-opening moment for him and he made it his passion.

As stand-up comedy was not a high-earning job back in the 80s, Steve Harvey ended up living in his car as he could not find a home. The Family Feud host allegedly kept his food in a cooler in the backseat and took daily showers at gas stations and swimming pools. If he was offered hotel space for his gigs, he took it, but not every event got him the same.

This was “rock bottom” for Steve Harvey, as it took him three years before he could find himself in a stable living situation. However, he did not give up on comedy and became a star in the genre.

Earlier this year, Steve Harvey was in the news after reports of his wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, cheating on him with his bodyguard and filing for divorce.

