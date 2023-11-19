Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been painting the world red with their ongoing romance for a while now. The two have often been spotted indulging in PDA and supporting one another on various occasions. As Timothee is now focusing on his upcoming movie Wonka and has begun with its promotions, he stepped out in an all-black outfit and netizens are trolling him for borrowing it from Kylie.

Chalamet began his acting career when he was just a teenager with the 2012 drama series Homeland. He made his film debut in 2014 with the comedy-drama Men, Women and Children and later appeared in Interstellar. The actor’s break-out role came with Call Me By Your Name in 2017.

Taking forward the legacy of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, Timothee Chalamet is set to play the role of the beloved chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka. As the actor is set to portray the role in the upcoming film Wonka, he recently arrived in Japan for its promotions. Clad in an all-black ensemble, the Dune star has been making headlines for the same. He wore a black T-shirt on a matching pair of bottoms. He further layered it with a black leather long coat and proved that he is an icon when it comes to men’s fashion.

As the actor’s photos are making rounds on social media, netizens are claiming that he took this outfit from his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s wardrobe. Some also claimed that he is wearing Kylie’s latest brand, Khy. Check out his pictures shared by Pop Crave here:

Timothée Chalamet arriving in Japan for ‘Wonka’ press tour. https://t.co/eIV9SAIodm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2023

Reacting to his pictures, a netizen wrote, “give kylie her clothes back,” while another wrote, “He’s totally wearing KHY by Kylie Jenner.”

A fan praised the actor’s styling sense and wrote, “Timothée Chalamet always knows how to make an entrance, doesn’t he? The ‘Wonka’ press tour looks like it’s off to a stylish start. Excited to see what he brings to this iconic role!”

A fourth one wrote, “This screams Kylie.”

Some also found his look similar to that of Keanu Reeves’ Neo in Matrix and asked the actor to star in another instalment in the movie series. One wrote, “Neo is that you?”

