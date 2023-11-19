Jason Momoa, who is most famously known for his performance in and as Aquaman under the DC universe, also hosted Saturday Night Live in 2018. Years later, ahead of his Aquaman 2 movie release, the actor will be seen hosting SNL season 49 along with musical guest Tate McRae (debutant). While we get into the upcoming SNL show, let’s revisit a hilarious moment from 2018 when Jason went shirtless on the show for a sketch.

Yes, that’s right. Jason has often shown his masculine bare body to his massive fandom over time. While he ditched his pants for SNL season 49’s promo shoot, in 2018, Momoa went shirtless during hosting the show. Scroll ahead to watch the video clip.

For a Christmas-themed sketch ‘A Christmas Carol’ on Saturday Night Live, Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Mikey Day) woke up with extra spirit as Jason Momoa, being the Santa Claus, was supposed to give him a gift. The Aquaman actor stripped off his Santa attire to go shirtless with a shimmery piece of cloth covering his back as he flaunted his sculpted body and went ahead to groove a little dirty dance.

Jason Momoa made his way to twerk on the beats while swaying his long hair back and forth, leaving the audience stunned as he pulled his pants out to flaunt the shimmery matching shorts with it.

Not only the live audience on the show but the netizens were cracked to see Jason Momoa like this. One commented, “How can something be so s*xy yet disturbing at the same time lmao 🤣”

Another netizen wrote, “What in the Game of Thrones we are seeing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥰🥰”

While another fan demanded, “😂😂😂Twerk for me JASE😂,” fourth one penned, “I know what I want for Xmas👀”

A fan said, “That is hysterical 😂”. “OMG, so freakin funny!!” wrote another Instagram user. And others dropped laughing emojis all over the video.

This ain’t the first time when Jason Momoa went OTT with his shirtless self. His hot bod was vividly seen when he acted in Game of Thrones alongside Emilia Clarke, and people went mad to see his alluring a*s.

While we await Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 along with Amber Heard to release, watch this hilarious clip and let us know whether you enjoy his madness!

