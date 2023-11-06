Recently, the House of Dragons’ second season reports have been making rounds in the media, and we are again excited to see how the characters’ arc changes in the new season. For the unversed, after Game of Thrones had ended, the spin-off of the drama House of Dragons started airing on HBO and filled the void in our hearts. However, do you know how much the cast members earned in the first season of the series in comparison to GoT? Scroll ahead to read!

There have been no confirmed reports about any of the series’ cast members’ salaries, but there are many media reports that can give a fair idea of how much Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, and others earn in GoT and Matt Smith, along with other cast members from House of Dragons took home.

For the unversed, while the numbers aren’t exact, Variety had reported back in 2022 that each episode in House of Dragons cost $20 million, which becomes $200 million for the first season. So, it can be said that the lead cast members, including Matt Smith, Graham McTavish, and others, took home almost between $100,000 and $300,000 per episode.

In comparison to that, Game of Thrones actors, including Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, and others, had earned $300,000 or considerably less than that in the first two or three seasons. However, as the popularity of the show increased, the salaries of the cast members also saw a huge jump. According to a report in Variety in 2017, it was stated that five lead members (including Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister; Peter Dinklage aka Tyrion Lannister; Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow, and Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister) had earned $500,000 per episode for the last seventh and eighth episodes of the show. This makes the actors get a hefty paycheck of $6.5 million in total.

On the other hand, Sophie Turner, who was seen as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, and Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who played Bran Stark, had taken home $175000 per episode of the last seasons.

Well, we have to wait for the next season of House of Dragons to know the exact figure of the star cast’s paychecks. But what are your thoughts about Game of Thrones and House of Dragons’ salary difference?

